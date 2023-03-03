Golf: A Mediocre Finish Makes Much Money For McDowell

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 12:28

‘The discrepancy in prize money is something the PGA Tour will need to address somewhat if it is to avoid losing more big name players in the future.’ Writes Gary Connaughton who headlines his post, ‘Discrepancy In Shane Lowry & Graeme McDowell Prize Money Shows Pull Of LIV Golf’.

The fact of the matter is that Gmac won $405,000 for his middle of the road performance at the recent LIV Golf tournament at Playa del Carmen in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Shane shot a not too shabby score to tie for fifth place at the Honda Classic and pocketed the substantially less sum of $288,120 for his efforts.

For the record and food for thought is that it took over 600 career starts on tour for Charles Howell III to make $42 million and by winning the event at Playa del Carmen won $4 million plus a share of the $3 million for winning the team event.

Not bad for someone who said 'money was not a factor' in joining LIV Golf.

