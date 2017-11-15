Golf For Men – Tennis For Women

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 12:56

“If you are a man, that is. For female athletes, tennis is by far more financially rewarding.” Writes Danielle Rossingh who headlines her post, “Want to make a good living in sport?...Take up golf”.



143 men and perhaps more to come

“Although the European season isn't over yet, there are already 143 men who have won at least $1 million in prize money this year on golf's PGA Tour in the US and the European Tour,” therefore come the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship Dubai 2017 chances are there may be more millionaires.

Danielle adds that “By contrast, (only) 49 men have won at least $1 million on tennis' ATP World Tour this season.”

Tiger still tops Roger

Danielle writes, “Roger Federer may have won 19 tennis grand slam titles - the most out of anyone in the men's game - and a whopping $109,853,682 in prize money, yet he still trails 14-time golf major winner Tiger Woods by $207, 330 in career earnings and former world No.1 Woods has not won a major since 2008.”

Women golfers way behind

“With the women's tennis season now officially over, 37 players on the WTA tour made $1 million or more. That compares with just 16 on the LPGA Tour in the US and none on the Ladies European Tour.

Venus Williams topped the 2017 money list in women's tennis, earning $5.5 million from reaching two major finals, at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, and finishing runner-up at the year-end WTA Finals.

South Korean golfer Sung Hyun Park, winner of the Women's US Open, leads the LPGA 2017 money list with $2.3 million in prize money.”

Quote of the Day

“Now 60 and in the latter stages of his long career, he (Bernhard Langer) leads the Champions Tour 2017 money list with just over $3.6 million -- which would rank him fourth on the men's tennis tour, behind Nadal, Federer and Germany's Alexander Zverev.” – Danielle Rossingh

