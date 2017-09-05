Golf: Michael Campbell Making a Comeback

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 12:08

“Slowly but surely, Michael Campbell is falling back in love with golf after quitting the game less than 10 years after becoming a major champion,” and more surprisingly I had to learn this through the Scottish media in the shape of Martin Dempster at the The Scotsman.

Par 3s a good place to start

Martin writes, “I (Michael) didn’t touch a golf club for 18 months when I retired in 2013,” said the Kiwi after the opening round of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Par 3 Championship at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen. “It’s hard to believe it has been four years, but I’ve really enjoyed the break as it has given me the chance to reconnect with my boys who are 16 and 18 now.”



Catch up time

For those of us who’ve often wondered what’s been happening in Michael’s life, here’s some snippets.

“I (Michael) live in Marbella, where I have two golf academies which give me great satisfaction… I love being able to give back to the game by teaching the 43 kids I work with there…they play on second and third-tier tournaments around Europe and there are good professionals and young amateurs there...This is just the third time I’ve played this year…

Campbell the medical consultant

Martin writes, “Lawrie is currently struggling with a foot problem and is hoping the doctor who prolonged Jose Maria Olazabal’s career can do the same for him. “I didn’t know he was having a problem with his feet and it’s a shame,” said Campbell. “I gave him my opinion, which is to go natural - diet, ginger and turmeric with pepper works wonders - but he is against that.”

Naturally we too would probably be put off by such a recommendation, especially the turmeric and pepper.

Link to Martin Dempster

Quote of the Day

"I thought before the round started, nobody's really taking any special notice of me. Just a quiet kiwi hanging around, there and thereabouts. If I play well, I could win this thing." - Michael Campbell sharing his thoughts during his US Open victory speech

FOR GOLF AND TRAVEL IN NEW ZEALAND

TO VIEW PREVIOUS POSTS