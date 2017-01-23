Golf: More Money Than Sense?

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 13:08

“A spectacular world class 18-hole course has been carved from the rugged and dramatic environment of the Ardfin Estate on the Argyll island of Jura by Bob Harrison, one of Australia’s foremost golf architects,” writes Alistair Munro in The Scotsman.

Just where is Jura?

Given the owner of property and the course architect are both from Australia it’s most surprising that they were even aware of such an island.

According to Google maps, “Jura is an island in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland, adjacent and to the north-east of Islay. Compared with its fertile and more populous neighbour, Jura is mountainous, bare and infertile.”

The fertile and more populous neighbour is the Isle of Islay (Pronounced Eye la) which just happens to have the famous The Machrie golf course. A course that Greg Coffey the Aussie millionaire and Ardfin founder is very fond of playing.

It’s not on record when Greg had his Aha! Moment however I’m inclined to think that since he could see the Paps of Jura from The Machrie he might have thought to himself, “Bloody good idea mate.Maybe I could find myself a bit of dirt over there on Jura and build a course that’s even better than The Machrie.”

To which I would reply, “Good on you mate for trying. But bloody hard to build a better golf course than The Machrie.”



More money than sense?

Alistair writes,”But initially the project’s feasibility was questioned due to Jura’s remoteness and the ground conditions, with large area of peat and rocks a formidable obstacle. However, after removing the peat with the help of contractors, Sol, and replacing topsoil from stockpiles and adjacent fields, sands and gravel were brought by ship from Ireland, and the turf for greens, tees, and surrounds by truck from Yorkshire, including two ferry trips.”

More money than sense maybe but now we have another golf course to play while visiting the Western Isles.

Quote of the Day

“The word pap is an ancient word of Old Norse origin for the breast.” – Wikipedia

Hence the name Paps of Jura.

