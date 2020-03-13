Golf: The Most Important Fundamental Says Jack Nicklaus

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 11:06

“I like to feel as though there was a shaft that came right down through my head and down through the middle of my back,” Nicklaus says. “And I rotated my upper body with my head remaining there, right in position,” writes Zephyr Melton who headlines his post, “Jack Nicklaus reveals the ‘most important’ golf swing fundamental”.

Some movement is OK

Zephyr writes, “You don’t want your head to be too stagnant, however. The head can turn as you’re swinging, you just don’t want it shifting up and down or side to side as you go through your swing motion.” And then quotes Jack, “If my head goes down, then my weight goes to my toes...So I have to shift back to my heels. If I move my head back, then all of the sudden, somethings going to have to throw myself out of balance to throw myself the other way.”

Shown below is footage of Jack’s thoughts on the matter of a steady head





