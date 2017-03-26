Golf: Mr Hogan

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 12:53

“Hogan hits his approach to 10 feet. Doc watches Hogan get over the ball, and he's putting conventionally--no split-hand grip. He three-putts from 10 feet. He comes off 18 and Doc says, "What the hell are you doing? Where's the split-hand grip?" Hogan shakes his head sadly and says to Doc, "I'm sorry. I just can't hold a golf club like that in front of all these people."



Mr Hogan

The above passage is from a comment posted by Guy Yocom in response to the comments created by Geoff Shackelford’s, “If Ben Hogan Met Trackman...”

There are many opinions posted on whether or not Ben would have used Trackman as an aid in his search for perfection, however for me the most remarkable thing was the reverence and respect shown by the commentators to Mr Hogan.

After all these years since his death Ben is still frequently referred to as, “Mr Hogan” and more remarkably. Even more so than the late and great Robert Tyre Jones Jr. aka Bobby Jones.

The preamble

Guy writes, “Dr. Cary Middlecoff told me an incredible story of joining Hogan at Seminole for his usual pre-Masters prep. This was in roughly 1962. Hogan, his putting ravaged, tried putting with a split-hand grip. Doc says he made everything, was in the mid-60s every day. Now they get to Augusta. A writer asks Middlecoff who his pick is to win the Masters. He tells them Hogan. "Trust me," he says. "He's got this in the bag." First practice round, Doc is waiting for Hogan to come off the course so they can go have a drink. He's standing behind 18 and there's a gallery following Hogan, he drew a crowd even in practice rounds.”

“Not in front of all these people”

Given the amount of money made available to present-day professional golfers I find it hard to believe that any of them would give up the opportunity to win the Masters because of an attitude of, "I'm sorry. I just can't hold a golf club like that in front of all these people."

I also remind myself that Mr Hogan’s arch rival Sam Snead wasn’t reluctant to use strange putting methods and perhaps that’s one of the reasons why today he’s still called, “Sam” and not “Mr Snead”.

Link to Geoff Shackelford

Apologies you’ll have to scroll to read Guy’s comment.



Quote of the Day

"The object of golf is not just to win. It is to play like a gentleman, and win." - Phil Mickelson

FOR GOLF AND TRAVEL IN NEW ZEALAND

TO VIEW PREVIOUS POSTS