Golf: New Era, Maybe Not

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 11:52

“Many of my colleagues—especially those who work in TV—are convinced the U.S. is about to embark on a new era of dominance,” writes John Feinstein who headlines his article, “Let's slow down declaring this the start of an American Ryder Cup dynasty.”

Golf’s a fickle game and we are reminded when he writes, “Two years is forever in golf. Among the stars for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2016 was Rickie Fowler, who was 27 at the time and billed as a lifelong Ryder Cupper. Where is he now?”

And if you are inclined to think that, “the U.S. is about to embark on a new era,” think again.

John writes, “When projected future victories now for Team USA, it is worth remembering how important playing at home has become in the Ryder Cup. Dating to 1997, when Europe won the matches in Spain, the home team has gone 10-2 and it would have been 11-1 if the U.S. hadn’t blown what was once a 10-4 lead at Medinah. In fact, the last four Cups have been routs: Europe winning easily at Gleneagles and Le Golf National; the U.S. winning by wide margins at Hazeltine National and Whistling Straits.”

John concludes with a sobering thought, “Meanwhile, the Americans should enjoy the victory … for a while.”

Link to John Feinstein

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS