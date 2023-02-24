Golf: A New LIV For Danny Lee

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 13:06

‘Lee went on to miss the cut at Riviera, and it was likely his last start on the PGA Tour outside the majors because the former U.S. Amateur champion joined LIV Golf ahead of this week’s season opener in Mexico.’

That’s from Evin Priest who headlines his post, ‘Danny Lee's promising career has been wracked with injuries, but he's hoping for a second life with LIV Golf’.

The story goes, ‘Kevin Na, a five-time PGA Tour winner who, like Lee, has Korean heritage, phoned Lee and made him an offer to play on his Iron Heads GC team on the lucrative LIV circuit, which is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.’

And the rest goes like this, ‘“I was a little scared without knowing what it's all about,” he (Danny) said. “I asked Kevin, is this what I should do? Is this the right decision? Unless you're over here playing golf it’s hard to understand what LIV is like. But I do know that I haven’t heard of a single complaint by a LIV player so far. They just want to make this sport better and it's already worked out [for golfers with the additional influx of money].”

The record shows that, ‘Lee has a number of significant accomplishments in his golf career. He once held the record as the youngest U.S. Amateur winner; he notched his lone PGA Tour victory at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic and has one win each on the European Tour and Nationwide Tour, and he’s earned $15 million on the PGA Tour. He also played on a Presidents Cup International team in 2015 and made two starts in the World Cup of Golf. He represented New Zealand at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil when golf was reintroduced. He’s satisfied with his resume.’

Link to Evin Priest

