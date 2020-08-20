Golf: Nice Chutt

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 09:04

No it’s not a typo. Add this one to your golf vocabulary and maybe even try it.

Chutt is a chip-putt shot.

Tod Leonard writes, “Incredible ace with a putter at Sheep Ranch: Golfer talks about how she pulled it off”

The story goes, “Allison Koehnke, a 36-year-old from Salem, Ore., made the first hole-in-one of her life on Friday on the stunning, cliffside par-3 16th hole on Sheep Ranch. It was her first full round of golf she played this year.

She did so from 102 yards with her PUTTER, swinging it as if she was punching a wedge.”

Note, “as if she was punching a wedge.” And that’s the difference for most of us who’ve tried a long range shot with a putter. We didn’t play a punch shot or as in Allison’s case play her ball off a tee.

Allison got lucky and had her hole-in-one caught on camera.

The video is included in the link to Tod Leonard.

My bad luck was that the only hole-in-one I’ve had up until now (note the positivity) was on a very early misty morning at Cambridge and it was not possible to see if the ball made it into the hole.

The good news was that we finished the round before the bar was open and therefore I couldn’t buy the obligatory round of drinks.

