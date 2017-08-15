Golf: No Mention of Michael Campbell

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 12:45

‘Sergio Garcia, noted killjoy, has taken all the fun out of the Best Player Never To Win a Major debate. His breakthrough at the Masters eliminated Garcia from the conversation and leaves behind a tepid crew that, frankly, is not worthy of the dreaded title.’ That’s Alan Shipnuck leading up to interesting facts and could be controversial opinions on several winners.



How does one classify Campbell?

Alan Shipnuck’s headline reads, ‘Best Player Never To Win a Major? Here's a new class of major 'winners' to debate’ And since my post is written from New Zealand I eagerly await Shipnuck’s mention of how US Open winner and Kiwi, Michael Campbell compares with other one-time winners.

Major underachievers

Alan writes in, ‘Best Player With Only One Major,’ This is an elegant way of identifying golf's biggest underachiever. It's somewhat astonishing how many Hall of Famers won only one measly major: Fred Couples, Roberto De Vicenzo, Tom Kite, Davis Love, Ken Venturi, Lanny Wadkins and Ian Woosnam, to say nothing of other great players not in the Hall, like Lloyd Mangrum, Tom Weiskopf, Hal Sutton, Jim Furyk and sundry others. But for my money, nobody has ever done less with more than Couples an uber-talent who seemed to find more joy in sitting on his couch than winning tournaments.’

“Ouch!!! On the comments about the couch-sitter and by the way there’s no mention of Michael Campbell.

Good news for Michael Campbell

In ‘Worst Player to Have Won a Major’ Alan writes, So many strong candidates! Jack Fleck is often cited as the archetype of the fluky major champion, but the Hogan-slayer actually won two PGA Tour events after the '55 U.S. Open. Todd Hamilton gets some consideration, but he won 11 times in Japan, which is not nothing. No, we have to go with Shaun Micheel, whose out-of-nowhere win at the 2003 PGA Championship remains his only Tour victory, and for the rest of his career he finished better than 22nd in a major only once.’

Link to Alan Shipnuck

Quote of the Day

“The Hawk (Ben Hogan) went to his grave insisting he had won five U.S. Opens, and he had an ardent supporter in acclaimed sports writer Dan Jenkins. But the USGA, and history, haven't agreed.” – Alan Shipnuck

FOR GOLF AND TRAVEL IN NEW ZEALAND

TO VIEW PREVIOUS POSTS