Golf: None Are So Blind...

“The notion of the “blind shot” was seen as somehow silly, poor design and something to be avoided by course architects at all costs, writes Mike Clayton in All the fun of the unfair.

As for me I’ll say, “None are so blind as they who cannot see the fun in playing ‘funny’ blind shots.

Whose to blame?

Mike writes, “What changed was the introduction of the concept of “fairness” and the idea formulated primarily by Americans and adopted largely by Australians (and most others) that you had to be able to see where you were going. The notion of the “blind shot” was seen as somehow silly, poor design and something to be avoided by course architects at all costs.”

Mike concludes

“And spare a thought for MacKenzie, Donald Ross and the other travelling Scots for transporting the spirit to the world. It’s a pity it’s been distorted in so many places where golfers have attempted to sanitise the game to the point where it is utterly “fair”, yet comfortably more dull and predictable.

It was not always thus.”



Much more fun

Mike writes, “Twice World Matchplay champion Geoff Ogilvy argues: “Golf is much more fun when you don’t have to score – we do it because we have to, but I’m not sure why people find the need to count all their shots every time they play. It’s not really what the game is about.”

Amen to that.

Quote of the Day

“Yes, it was unfair, but the game isn’t supposed to be fair.” - Jack Nicklaus’ reply to a reporter sympathising with him over a particularly bad bounce and the unfairness of it.

