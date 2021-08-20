Golf: Not So Poor Adam

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 13:26

Zephyr Melton tweets, ‘Adam Scott's missed four-footer in the Wyndham Playoff yesterday was brutally costly. A win would have been worth $1,152,000. A five-way T2 earned $389,440.’

Given the amount Adam has won over the years I’m sure he can handle it.

Adam’s fellow countryman, Mike Clayton advises us, ‘In 16 seasons he’s been in the top 30 bombers and given he’s made almost 78 million of our dollars, it’s clearly been a very successful way to play the game.’

Mike has much to say about Adam’s skill level and ability to make lots of money. And for me in the context of, ‘Scott, likely the most elegant player on the tour – a role inherited from the great Tom Weiskopf...’ A smooth swing most guys would die for and yet, ‘In the almost 20 years he’s played in the United States, only four times has he finished in the 100 most accurate drivers on the tour. For eight of those 19 years has he been outside the top 150.’

As for Adam’s allegedly ‘poor putter’ label, Mike writes. ‘It’s also something of a stretch to suggest he’s a bad putter. He’s not great, but no one makes as much money by being a lousy putter. But if you look at the raw numbers, he has been in the top 100 putters eight times and six times 150th or ‘worse’.’

Mike cites several examples of Adam’s putting ups and downs in Majors and concludes, ‘All it proves is it’s possible to be miserable on one day and great on another.’ Ain’t that the truth.

Link to Mike Clayton

