Golf: 'Obnoxious greed'

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 09:10

‘There are other examples of what Mickelson clearly sees as golf’s equivalent of “intellectual property.” During the 2010 Masters, he famously hit a shot from the pine straw to the 13th green at Augusta National. Later, someone wanted to use seven seconds of that clip. They had to pay $30,000 per second every time it aired. The total cost was $3.5 million.’

That’s from John Huggan and his headline, ‘Phil Mickelson says PGA Tour's 'obnoxious greed' has him looking elsewhere’.

Phil’s biggest beef is that, ‘“It’s not public knowledge, all that goes on,” Mickelson said. “But the players don’t have access to their own media. If the tour wanted to end any threat [from Saudi or anywhere else], they could just hand back the media rights to the players. But they would rather throw $25 million here and $40 million there than give back the roughly $20 billion in digital assets they control. Or give up access to the $50-plus million they make every year on their own media channel.’

Commenting on Phil’’s thought of ‘obnoxious greed’.

Brooks Koepka couldn't resist commenting: "Dk (Don't Know) if I’d be using the word greedy if I’m Phil….."

Hopefully more to follow. It could get interesting.

Link to John Huggan



FOR PREVIOUS POSTS