Golf: Olazabal: “El Niño ya no existe”

El Pais, the Spanish daily newspaper covers José María Olazabal’s reaction to Sergio Garcia’s win at the Masters.



El Niño no longer exists

It is fitting that José María’s message to Sergio on the eve of the Masters with words of advice and encouragement, were followed up a few days later with, “El Niño ya no existe”

The American golfing fraternity have never been amongst Sergio’s biggest fans however the rapturous applause and chorus of, “Sergio” by the patrons at the Masters suggests that El Niño’s victory will be forever remembered by those people who were there and by those of us who enjoyed the spectacle on television..



Sergio’s all-too-human face

Steve Scott headlines his thoughts with, “Tee to Green: Sergio the all-too-human face of modern golf,” and reminds us, “He’s a complex figure, no doubt, and there’s no question maturity now at 37 helped him find his way into the Green Jacket on Sunday…In a game where you’re almost encouraged to be robotic these days, Sergio is emotional – witness his unabashed joy after winning.

Add to that, “The eulogies to his forbears Seve and Jose Maria Olazabal are no doubt heartfelt, but both the legends fell out with Sergio more than once,” and so we are once again reminded of Sergio’s complex personality.



Rose the perfect adversary

Steve writes, “Almost 20 year ago I covered the Amateur at Muirfield where the dream final was to be between the teenagers Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose.

In the end, Sergio won as Rose lost in the first round to St Andrews’ James Bunch. Justin turned pro immediately after that, and then famously toiled.

No-one in golf knew better what it meant for Sergio to win at last. Justin’s initial struggle has been the making of him, as genuine a guy on tour as there is.

That’s why no-one who knew him was surprised at his classy reaction to his loss and his friend’s win.

