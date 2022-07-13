Golf: The Open – And The Winner Is?

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 13:34

“The Old Course is going to be a shootout, and for a player of his considerable shot-making prowess, it’s the perfect place for a Rory break through (and it sure doesn’t hurt his confidence that fairways 1 and 18 are roughly 300 yards wide).” That’s from James Colgan who is one of several people airing their views with Nick Piastowski.

Given the weather has been uncommonly Scottish, the Old Course has been baked by the sun and the conditions will be to firm and fast. And for sure the winner will come from a player who has a good record on a links golf course.

Nick says, “He (McIlroy) has the firepower; if the conditions are mild this week, the biggest hitters will thrive at the Old Course.” But I don’t believe firepower is that important. Instead it’s who’s got the best short game and putting on the day(s). Therefore I’m with Luke Kerr-Dineen. Who say, “I’m pretty certain Cam Smith is going to win the Open at St. Andrews. He’s not notably long or notably accurate off the tee, which is sort of perfect for St. Andrews. It means he’s got enough power to take advantage of the Old Course, and enough wiggle room to spray his driver occasionally. “

Note that Cam has won on a Melbourne sandbelt course, so he’s my third pick.

My second pick is Shane Lowry who is according to Alan Bastable is “An absolute maestro with his wedges, which on a short-ish Old Course setup will be a key to winning. Also is innately attuned to all the subtleties of links-golf strategy. Next week, he picks up jug number two.”

And the winner is, providing he doesn’t use a 3-wood off the tee, Rory McIlroy. Witness his recent swapping between two 3-woods and horrendous results from both of them.

James Colgan says, “But if Rory doesn’t win this week, it’ll be because he makes The Big Mistake, and then he compounds it by letting it unravel the remainder of his week.”

And for me, his ‘Big Mistake’ could come from an errant 3-wood shot.

Link to Link to Nick Piastowski

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS