Golf: Pebble Beach – Cheap by Comparison

‘Originally the personal playground of billionaire Steve Wynn, who used it to entertain his business colleagues and showbiz pals, the course was acquired by MGM in 2000, when it paid a whopping $4.4billion for Wynn’s Mirage Resorts,’ writes Michael McEwan who headlines his article, ‘The most expensive golf course in the USA just upped its green fees…’

Michael writes, ‘The highly-rated Shadow Creek Golf Club, designed by Tom Fazio and built for a reported $60million in 1990, has just upped its green fees to a mind-boggling $1,000 per person during the peak months of March to May, as well as October and November.

That’s an unbelievable $55.56 per hole and comfortably ahead of the next most expensive public course in the US, Pebble Beach, which currently charges £575 per person.’

The fact that the course is located near the Strip in Las Vegas does suggest that the $1,000 will be no big deal for the high rollers although the following would stick in my craw.

‘To get on Shadow Creek, you are required to stay at an MGM Resorts property,’ however as if to soften the blow, we are told the green fee includes limousine transportation from the Strip to the course and back again.

By the way Pebble Beach currently charges approximately $790 but no limousine included.

