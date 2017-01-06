Golf: Pegasus Tops Terrace Downs

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 14:22

So there I was checking out my second-favourite golf course review web site (Golf Club Atlas comes first) and there I found a review on the Pegasus Golf Club where the reviewer writes, ‘I had played Terrace Downs a couple of days earlier and rate Pegasus the better of the two.’

The site I’d gone to is called top100golfcourses.co.uk and I’d actually gone there looking for a review of Erin Hills, the venue for the 2017 U.S. Open and by chance spotted the Pegasus review.

Pegasus came as a pleasant surprise some years ago and is in fact is mentioned in my forthcoming book.

‘Russley, Shirley Links and Clearwater are the best known in the immediate Christchurch area however the lesser-known and relatively-speaking new course at Pegasus Golf & Sports Club came as a very pleasant experience. Kristine Kerr, the course architect had made the best of what little humps and hollows there are on the Canterbury Plains and in so doing she has made it a more visually interesting course when compared to its better-known neighbours.

Day 3 of our South Island sojourn took us to the Terrace Downs Resort which was officially opened in 2001. We'd not played here on previous trips to the South Island and few of us had any idea of what to expect. We did know it was close to the Mt Hutt ski field and that there is commercial jet boating on the Rakaia River. Also views of the Rakaia Gorge and the spectacular Southern Alps which are a feature of the golf course scenery.’

As to Pegasus being better, I’ll just say it’s a very enjoyable experience.

"This is one of New Zealand's newest golf courses designed as a PGA course it has been home to the NZ woman's Open It is part of the awesome Pegasus Town which is a first for NZ a town built by the ocean with a lake and wonderful amenities." - David D at TripAdvisor

