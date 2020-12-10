Golf: Peter Alliss On Tiger’s Sex Scandal

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 08:04

“Peter Alliss, the ‘Voice of Golf’, has passed away at the age of 89 leaving his army of fans and admirers devastated.” As reported over at Bunkered.

The story goes that, “Back in 2010, bunkered’s Michael McEwan interviewed the Alliss for a feature in the magazine and, by jove, it was entertaining. “

And here are three of Peter’s quotations which caught my eye.

First his thought on Tiger’s sex scandal.

“Everyone can get very holier than thou about these things but I’ve seen it myself over the years that, when you’re famous, in a glamorous profession and you’ve got money in your pocket, women will throw themselves at you and it’s hard to say no. People are frail and can fall by the wayside… It’s hard to look after someone who doesn’t want to be looked after and whose brains have dropped into his Y-fronts.”

I do believe it was fortunate for Peter that the interview was not aired on BBC otherwise he would have been banned for such political incorrectness.

In these days of bomb and gouge this thought.

On the game’s greatest players

“The most skilful players, by far, to have played the game were those who played between 1900 and 1930. You’ve only got to look at the tools they had. The balls weren’t round, the courses weren’t in the best condition, and they were going round championship courses, with bunkers that were never raked and before cylindrical mowers came in, and they were shooting 73 or 74 with hickory-shafted clubs. They were geniuses.”

And in the context of “If some silly bugger wants to spend $3million getting Tiger Woods down to Australia then so be it.”

On young players and the money they’re making

“I’m not too sure that they all appreciate it. My old grandmother would have said, ‘They’ve never had to save up to buy a bicycle.”

RIP Peter Alliss.

Link to Bunkered

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.