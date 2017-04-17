Golf: Poulter’s Problem

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 12:32

“I’m playing golf like I really don’t care, to be honest.” – on trying not to think about the fact he needs to earn $145,000 in his next two PGA Tour starts or lose his PGA Tour status”

Ian Poulter as quoted on Golf Channel’s Quotes of the Week.

Tied 11th among 11 others

Unfamiliar as to the precise facts on the obscene amounts of money the leading tournament players make I’d still have to write that Ian Poulter’s tied 11th among 11 others at the RBC Heritage will still leave him some work to do.

And I’m not so sure his, “Really don’t care”, attitude is the way ahead for him. Nevertheless he’s the kind of guy most sponsors would like to have in their field therefore regardless of the outcome of his challenge he’s sure to get lots of sponsor invites.

An agonizing Annus horribilis

On New Year’s Day 2017, Derek Lawrenson reflected on Ian Poulter’s, 2016 Annus horribilis, which Poults would most likely have chosen to describe as a, “Pain in the arse,” if it wasn’t for the fact it was actually an arthritic toe ailment.

Derek writes, “Ian Poulter still has self-belief even after the 'worst year of his life'... but now he must prove it's not just talk. At the end of a tough year, Ian Poulter sits 184th in the world rankings. He has no status to play in any of the Majors and missed the last Ryder Cup. Poulter has also endured problems in his personal life during 2016. But he still has his famous self-belief and is determined to bounce back in 2017.”

The most unkindest cut of all

Much as Ian Poulter would have regretted missing out in the majors it was his absence as a player at last year’s Ryder Cup event that would have been for him the most unkindest cut of all

Derek Lawrenson writes, “The anguish was compounded by the helplessness he felt watching from the sidelines as Europe suffered a crushing defeat at the Ryder Cup."

Reflections on the Ryder Cup match at Hazeltine

Derek writes, ‘Who could have predicted that Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer wouldn’t play well, that Danny Willett would clearly be badly affected [by his brother’s infamous article on the eve of the match] and we’d get one point from the three of them,’ he (Poulter) said.

‘How can you blame the captain for that? Darren poured his heart and soul into it and it’s badly affected him that we didn’t win. I know it’s still bothering him, and the “what ifs” are still swirling in his head. I got on a long-haul plane with him the following week and I don’t think he slept at all.’

Quote of the Day

"It was difficult for me today. I didn't feel all right and I didn't hit any good shots. It all adds up to a rubbish score." – Ian Poulter