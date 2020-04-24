Golf: The Power of Postively Picturing

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 10:32

“Gary Player once said to me, “I always expect my ball to bounce out of the trees.”

That’s from Mark Immelman who actually writes, “The power of positive thought — and how it can help you play better golf”. But since I’m a big fan of visualization I thought I’d tweak his thinking.

Not a crazy thought

Mark continues.

“To be honest I thought his (Gary Player) observation was a little crazy at the time.

At a later date, during a low point in my playing days, I was prepared to try anything. I remembered Mr. Player and resolved to look for good bounces instead of only “seeing” bad bounces. Lo and behold I began to notice how many good bounces I did in fact get.

I took it further and chose to remember putts made instead of putts missed. The same result transpired. Long story short, my confidence percolated; my game turned around, and I won a significant College event shortly thereafter.”

The science

Mark writes, “The human brain is astonishingly complex. In fact it is like your superpower as it can sift through billions of data points in the blink of an eye. Miraculously the brain by organizes every bit of information taken in with its Reticular Activating System (RAS).

The RAS is a bundle of nerves, at the stem of the brain, that acts as a filter for unnecessary information so only the important stuff can be used.

Examples of your RAS at work are: If you buy a red car and then “every” car you see after that is red, or if you are in a loud environment yet you are able to hear someone call your name. The Reticular Activation System takes what you focus on and creates a filter for it.

Much in the same way, if you continually harp on the bad bounces, missed putts or bad swings the RAS will filter those as important to validate your beliefs. As a result you will never notice the good shots or breaks, and the sad result is a downward spiral of poor form and “Bad Luck”.

Reset and reactivate your RAS and watch your luck and your form improve.”

Link to Mark Immelman

Quote of the Day

“You must work very hard to become a natural golfer” - Gary Player

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.