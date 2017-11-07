Golf: Putting For Serious Dough

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 12:18

“Take Brian Johnson, a 46-year-old from Fort Wayne, Ind., who was a single-digit handicapper who now exclusively focuses on putting and competes in an event on most weekends throughout the year,” writes Alex Myers whose headline reads, “How the Major Series of Putting is changing how we define golf.”

Only in America

My first thought was that this could only happen in America but not so, “In Europe, putting is a much bigger deal, but we’re trying to grow it and we’re slowly getting better. And we’re hoping events like this will increase the popularity,” said (Brian) Johnson. “You can’t make a living playing pro mini golf, but if we grow the game, maybe we can start doing that.”

Cook misses the cut

In case you think this could be an easy way to make money if you’re a great putter, think again.

Alex writes, “Admit it, you're thinking Hey, I'm a pretty good putter. . . right now. Well, then you should know there were more than 1,000 participants (and just as many putting styles) in the inaugural MSOP with most earning spots into events via qualifiers that took place in 14 cities throughout the year.

Others plunked down entry fees ranging from $250 to $11,000.

“I’m OK with losing the money,” said Matt Male, a 33-year-old pro mini-golfer from Columbus, who put up $1,000 to enter the All Pro Competition. Male missed the cut by a stroke, but so did 10-time PGA Tour winner John Cook, who he was able to commiserate with in the players’ lounge. “This experience was totally worth it.”

What’s the money like?

Once again Alex quotes the aforementioned Brian Johnson, “You can’t make a living playing pro mini golf, but if we grow the game, maybe we can start doing that.”

You can argue Taylor Montgomery already is. The former UNLV golfer who recently turned pro took home $75,000 -- the MSOP’s largest first-place check -- by winning the Stroke Play Championship. He earned another $15,000 with fellow UNLV grad and Web.com Tour player Kurt Kitayama in the Team Championship. And another former college teammate, Redford Bobbitt, didn’t do so bad either, earning more than $25,000 throughout the series of events, including taking down one of the Turbo Singles tournaments.”

Quote of the Day

“Well, I guess I’ve got my first pro win, I was joking I always wanted one of those big checks. In a million years, I wouldn’t have guessed I’d get one at a putting contest, but I’m not complaining.” – Redford Bobbitt quoted while holding a cheque for $15,000.

