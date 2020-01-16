Golf: Putting Using a Line – The Findings

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 10:09

“At a recent TaylorMade event that was attended by some of the brand’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy was captured on video talking about how not using a line while putting has helped him,” writes Jessica Marksbury.

Rory is not alone

Jessica writes, “When McIlroy and his peers were asked if they use a line on the golf ball as well, several of them, including DJ and Rahm, said they did not.

“I think there are two different types of putters: someone who is more of an external-cue person, like Jon [Rahm], myself, DJ, or an internal cue, which is more getting into your own little world [using] a line,” McIlroy says. “I’ve sort of went on and off using the line, but anytime I use the line, I struggle with my speed. Because I’m so into what I’m doing [with the line], I lose connection with the target.”

The analysts

Mygolfspy is the go to site for the best information on golf gear and they came up with an extensive report on the subject of, to draw a line or not on your golf ball to improve your putting performance and Mike Monk reports, “Basically, using the line, especially from distances of 10 feet or more, likely does little more than annoy your playing partners. Our test revealed that marking the golf ball with a line (as 70% of our test participants reported doing) provides no statistical advantage whatsoever over putting with an unmarked ball.”

Links to Jessica Marksbury and Mike Monk

Quote of the Day

"Watching Christie Kerr mark and remark her ball 3-4 times to get the line just right makes me want to ban it. Turning off the tv is easier though." - Finleysg at GolfWRX

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS



GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.