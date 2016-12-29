Golf: Quotable Quotes from 2016

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 12:47

"Just in case you get cold feet again," said Billy, referring to the engagement Rory broke off with Wozniaki a few years back right after the wedding invitations had been mailed out.”

A weird wedding present

T.J. Auclair tells the story of the exchange between Little Billy and Rory McIlroy:

“I got you a wedding present, but I should probably give it to you now," Billy said, presenting a box filled with socks.

Rory asks, "A box of socks? What's this all about?"

"I shall not look upon his like again"

William Shakespeare wrote, ‘He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again,’ and over at Golfweek there’s a quote with a similar sound.

Charlie Mecham, former LPGA commissioner, who worked alongside Arnold Palmer as his consultant for more than a decade had this say, “There’s an old saying that there are no irreplaceable people. Whoever made that line never met Arnold Palmer. There will never be another.”

Amen to that.

Says it all about some golfers I know

“I’ve never been a happy person, ever. I’m always thinking about golf.”

– Retired Se Ri Pak on the importance of finding balance on tour

Yet another sad story

“Shit! Do you want me to elaborate? Really shit!”

– Danny Willett, when asked about his Ryder Cup experience.

A head’s up from DJ

“Bryson (DeChambeau) and I were talking about some of the science of an uphill putt and a downhill putt and the break and why it’s most from this point and that point and so forth. He was using some pretty scientific terms and Dustin kind of shook his head and he said, ‘If I hang around you guys much longer, I’ll never break 100.’ – Phil Mickelson, on Dustin Johnson during a practice round at the Masters.”

An important reminder for all of us as we head into the New Year; be careful of the company we keep and their advice.



Quote of the Year

“We all won.” – Silver medalist Lydia Ko on golf’s return to the Olympics

