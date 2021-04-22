Golf: Rich Getting Richer

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 10:36

“The program (Player Impact Program) gives off a rich-getting-richer vibe,” writes Daniel Rapaport who headlines his article, “PGA Tour golfers react to big bonuses for the most popular players: 'There's a little bit of envy'.

“Good for the big guys, doesn’t matter to the little guys. Maybe if I win a major, I’ll have a chance.” says one PGA tour player who plainly doesn’t see himself getting on the rich list.

But wait you’ve still got a chance, become a media celebrity. Note that one of the PIP evaluation criteria is ‘MVP rating, a measure of how much engagement a player’s social media and digital channels drive.’

Become like Poults and use social media to your advantage.

Daniel writes, “Noticeably absent from the criteria is any direct measure of on-course success. The initial report mentioned FedEx Cup standing would be incorporated into the calculations, but the PGA Tour confirmed it was not actually part of the formula.”

On-course success not in the calculation shouldn’t surprise most people because it’s all about making more money for the PGA brand and they’re picking they can get more bums on seats in better ways.

Like they say, “Just follow the money,” and in this case the $40 million bonus pool for high-profile players the truth is as Daniel says, “The actual implementation of the program is widely seen as a response to the Premier Golf League, a potential rival to the PGA Tour that garnered significant attention in early 2020 with the promise of offering a guaranteed-money structure to entice away top players.”



