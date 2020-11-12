Golf: Rory's Year at Augusta

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 11:51

“It’s the most confident I’ve been for a decade that it’s McIlroy’s time to pull on sport’s most famous piece of clothing" writes Alex Perry.

As to the reasons why it’s Rory’s time there’s scant attention paid to how the November conditions of the course will help Rory compared to the traditional time of year.

Nevertheless Alex gains credibility when he writes, “Throw in the fact that McIlroy likes playing at this time of year – 11 of his 26 wins as a professional have come in the autumn or winter,”

Also of note is, “That meltdown left him on the phone to his mum in tears and ever since he has admitted that Augusta makes him feel uncomfortable. But it’s also a course that we’re told time and time again suits his game better than anyone else’s.”

Given what I’ve read about the November conditions it’s the area around the greens that will be substantially different and most likely play a major part in determining the eventual winner..

Tiger says, “Generally, around the greens we have the ability to play bump and runs or play more spinning golf shots. That’s going to be a little different this year. The ball is going to be popping up on us a little bit and rolling out.”

And Justin Thomas is off the opinion that, “The ball doesn’t sit nearly as well around the greens with I think both the Bermuda and the overseed coming in, you’re going to have some sketchy lies around the greens.”

Link to Alex Perry

