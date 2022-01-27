Golf: Royal Dornoch Fully Booked All Year

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 13:29

This is for those people optimistically planning a trip to Scotland and in particular Royal Dornoch.

The bunkered magazine headline reads, “Want to play Royal Dornoch this year? Forget about it...’

We are told, ‘Neil Hampton, the general manager of the Highlands club, has revealed they have accepted more than 13,000 reservations for this year...“We have reached capacity very quickly," said Hampton. "This is unprecedented but I can’t say I’m surprised.’

I’m not sure that I’d go all the way up to Dornoch to play the Struie course in spite of what Neil Hampton suggests.

‘Hampton added that visitors to Royal Dornoch can still enjoy access to the Struie sister course if they are planning a pilgrimage to the Highlands.’’

“The Struie is a memorable challenge in its own right," he said. “We are forever being told that if it was located in Scotland's Central Belt it would be packed to the gunnels.

But for sure Fortrose, Golspie, Tain and Brora are a must if you’re determined to go up north even if it’s just to say you went inside Dornoch’s ancient cathedral where Madonna was married.

Link to bunkered

