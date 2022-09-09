Golf: Ryan Fox – Odd Man Out

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 11:01

Over at Stuff the headline reads, ‘Ryan Fox snubbed for Presidents Cup spot for golfer ranked 67 places lower’ and it is said, “Fox was philosophical and said he’d known of his omission for a while, after Immelman contacted him with the bad news.”

Having waited for some time to learn if Ryan made it into the President’s Cup team. Upon learning of the outcome I was less than philosophical when learning of his fate. In fact I’m tempted to use another four letter word starting with F.

Over at Golf Digest, John Huggan puts it rather well.

‘It is a decision that has provoked puzzlement on the DP World Tour, where Fox plays most of his golf and is considered one of the tour’s most amiable and likeable members. Adding to that befuddlement is the sure knowledge that the big-hitting Kiwi owns a game that is, in many ways, perfectly suited to the cut-and-thrust of match-play golf. “He makes birdies for fun,” says Nicolas Colsaerts, fellow DP World Tour player.’

Given that much of the European’s Ryder Cup success can be attributed to the team culture, I’m thinking that why would you want to leave a well liked guy like Ryan Fox out of the team.

The Golf Digest headline reads, ‘Ryan Fox is learning how it feels to be the odd man out on the International Presidents Cup team’. And I am of the opinion, what odds the International team have of winning when they leave out a player ranked in the top 50 in the world?

