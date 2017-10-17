Golf: A Sad Day For The ‘Old Lady’

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 11:43

“Whilst delighted for all the players, it’s quite sad to see the Old Course of St Andrews brought to her knees by today’s ball and equipment,” and that’s from Martin Dempster at The Scotsman reporting on a tweet sent out by Gary Player.

So what’s so sad?

Martin writes, “It (Old Course) had seen Englishman Ross Fisher fire 11 birdies in a bogey-free effort of 61 to set a new course record on a day when, taking full advantage of benign conditions and friendly pin positions, the most famous course in the world was absolutely destroyed. Led by Fisher and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson with his 63, the 68 players were a combined 229-under-par for the final circuit, so just imagine how frustrating it was for Rory McIlroy, for example, to be among just eight that failed to break the par of 72.”

But wait there’s more

“As Player’s tweet reflected, though, there’s now a distinct possibility of someone breaking 60 at St Andrews – Fisher had a putt for a 59 from the Valley of Sin before having to settle for a 61 as he then missed a three-foot birdie putt – and do we really want to see that on the Old Course of all places? No! No! No! The problem, unfortunately, is that nothing can probably be done now to protect her, especially on days like Sunday, because, as Player pointed out, it’s the ball and equipment that are behind the sort of low scoring we saw last week more than anything else.”

‘Westie” gets it wrong

Martin mentions Lee Westwood who I believe got it wrong.

“As Lee Westwood, the tournament host, pointed out during the recent British Masters, it’s better for the sport as a spectacle for players to be making birdies and eagles than grinding out pars. At the same time, though, we surely don’t want to see great courses being constantly overpowered and that, I’m afraid, is exactly what is happening on the Old Course in particular these days.”

And I agree with Aristotle who comments on Martin’s post.

“I would also question Westwood’s comment, those who play and understand golf want to see an even balance between player and course not these ridiculous scores of well into double figures under par.”

Link to Martin Dempster

Quote of the Day

“I think St Andrew's is a sacred place in golf, always will be, but it doesn't need to be part of the professional roster any more, and if truth be told, shouldn't be. It's a course for amateurs to enjoy, it' s place where golfers can indulge in the history of the game and feel part of something bigger than their own swing.” – MediaOne1872 at The Scotsman

FOR GOLF AND TRAVEL IN NEW ZEALAND

TO VIEW PREVIOUS POSTS