Golf: Scott A Sleeper at Sawgrass

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 15:09

It was while reading Mark Townsend’s article, ‘'We fish out 65,000 balls a year at the 17th!' A 2021 talk with Brian Riddle the head professional at TPC Sawgrass. I noted this Q & A.

“If you were having a flutter who would you go for?” Asked Mark, to which Brian replied, “I’m a big fan of Dustin Johnson. He has the advantage on the longer holes but the soft touch and wedge game. He should always have a decent chance here.”

Searching further afield for thoughts on DJ and the betting odds, I came across Riley Hamel’s, ‘Past champion Adam Scott among sleepers to win the 2022 Players Championship’

The good news for Adam is, ‘The 2004 Players champion has three Top 10 finishes in his last five worldwide starts. In his last five Players appearances, the Aussie has four finishes of 12th or better.

The wanna think again about betting on Adam is, ‘His most recent start came last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he tied for 26th.’

And not for the first time in recent weeks he fell away after a promising start.

As for Max Homa, ‘He’s played in just one Players Championship (missed cut, 2021), but with the way he’s striking the golf ball, Homa could challenge for the hardware this weekend.’ And I agree. I like the cut of his jib.

And much as I’d like to bet on Tommy Fleetwood I’m reminded that, ‘It’s incredible to think Fleetwood hasn’t won on the PGA Tour yet, but no time is better than now.’ But alas I do believe that now is not the hour.

