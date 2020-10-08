Golf: Sergio’s Eyes Wide Shut

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 09:19

‘Sergio Garcia found a way to win again, even if he had to close his eyes to see it,’ writes Dave Shedloski.





Dave writes, ‘Garcia doesn’t remember how or why he began the practice, but he’s not the first to take his eyes off the ball and climb onto the winner’s podium. Down the stretch at the 1987 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnny Miller, in an attempt to overcome the yips, rallied past the late Payne Stewart with a surge of blind ambition.’





Brent Kelley shares his thoughts on no-look putting and writes, ‘Practice putting with your eyes closed. Peter O'Malley, Lexi Thompson and Suzann Pettersen, among others, have even closed their eyes on putts during tournaments.’





As for a practice drill

‘Michael Lamanna is the Director of Instruction at The Phoenician resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. He recommends the following drill as one way golfers can improve both their feel for the putting stroke and their distance control on the greens.





Step 1: On the practice green, place three balls 10 feet from the cup, three more 20 feet out, three more at 30 feet, 40 feet and 50 feet from the hole.

Step 2: From 10 feet, putt the first ball as normal, with your eyes open.

Step 3: Line up the second putt as normal with your eyes open, then close your eyes just before you make your stroke. Focus on the feel of the putter head during the stroke and try to guess where the ball will end up when it stops rolling.

Step 4: Putt the third ball from 10 feet just as you did in step three, closing your eyes just before making the stroke.





Repeat this procedure at each three-ball station out to 50 feet.’





Link to Dave Shedloski and Brent Kelley

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS





GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.