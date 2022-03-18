Golf: Seven-Wood Just For Sissies?

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 13:18

Over at the GolfWX forum the question is, ‘Should I add a 7-wood?’ And because I recalled hearing at the Players Championship that Bubba Watson is using a 7-wood and for sure he’s no sissy I decided to investigate the matter by Googling and found Golfweek and an article heading, ‘Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson use 7-woods. Should you?’

But wait there’s more 7-wooders out there. According to David Dusek, ‘Max Homa, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton. Jason Kokrak also had a 7-wood in the bag when he won the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.’

David writes, “Yes, there was a stigma about it, but at the end of the day, if a Tour player sees a performance benefit, he’s going to forget about the stigma,” said Todd Chew, TaylorMade’s PGA Tour manager.

J.J. Van Wezenbeeck, Titleist’s director of players promotions, also sees the old thinking fading away.’

I particularly liked this comment from Kenton Oates, a Ping staffer who said, “Pros are starting to fall in love with 7-woods because when they mis-hit a hybrid, they tend to go left and lose distance. If they mis-hit a 7-wood, the ball typically goes nearly as far and it tends to travel straighter.”

As for the folks at the GolfWX forum, those who’ve tried a 7-wood are mostly in favour of their decision to give it a go.

For instance WipeyFade, who writes, ‘I’ve played a couple of rounds with my 7 wood. I play a half set and I use it for a long iron replacement. Initially, it felt like magic. For me it’s such a versatile club, I can hit it really high, punch it out from under trees, hit a running half shot for the heck of it, and even chip with it.’

