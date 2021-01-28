Golf: Sharpen Your Game With A Sharpie

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 07:37

“[Golfers] need to have the self-awareness to recognize what emotional state helps them perform best and which color is most likely to help them achieve that emotional state.” That’s Josh Berhow quoting Amy Morin who is a psychotherapist and an international bestselling author of books on mental strength.

Josh headlines his article, ‘Why the Sharpie color on your ball can save you strokes, according to experts.’ And writes, ‘When I play golf poorly (which happens often), the superstitious part of me likes to change things up. Usually that means tweaking my Sharpie mark on my ball. It’s always black, but sometimes out of desperation (in a quest for optimism) I’ll alter its shape ever so slightly. A thicker line along the side. Maybe an arrow. Sometimes I’ll add a dot. (We’ll do anything — logical or not — for birdies.).

‘Forget physical; I’m looking for a mental edge.’ Josh says and I’m thinking of Louis Oosthuizen and his 'red dot' helping him win The Open.



Link to Josh Berhow

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.