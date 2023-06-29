Golf: Sir Nick Says ‘Nobody is interested’

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 14:45

Mike Hall opens with, ‘The six-time Major winner thinks the team aspect of LIV Golf is holding it back, while it doesn’t have enough world-class players’.

Given the reason I rarely watch LIV on TV is one, because the continuous on-screen scoring details is distracting and two, the feeble attempt to convey a sense of team involvement of which Mike writes, ‘Faldo contrasted the often more subdued atmospheres in LIV Golf with the most renowned team event in the game, the Ryder Cup. He continued: "You have the ultimate team event, the Ryder Cup, you know the passion and the atmosphere of that. They're not playing with the same passion and atmosphere as the Ryder Cup.”.

As to why in the first place LIV went with the concept of teams, we are told that the LIV officials, ‘see the building of team franchises to attract sponsorships as pivotal to LIV Golf’s ability to become profitable over the longer term.’

However Sir Nick says, "Nobody's really interested. They're not going to get the sponsorship that they want. They call it a team [event] and it's not because it's strokeplay.”

Sir Nick is also on record as saying, he’s ‘seriously’ thinks Rory could win at Royal Liverpool.

