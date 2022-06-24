Golf: Snake Oil Solution Or Must Buy?

Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 13:43

“During his post-U.S. Open winner’s press conference, Fitzpatrick attributed that increase with his commitment to a training program involving The Stack System, a weighted club that uses a collection of weights developed by a human kinetics professor and former Canadian championship volleyball player and triple jumper,” writes Mike Stachura.

Mike headlines his post “How the U.S. Open champ got faster with this training aid that requires patience. Matt Fitzpatrick's speed transformation keyed by The Stack System developed by Canadian biomechanist.”

The Stack System sounds like a case of must investigate. Anything which will help me get a few more yards and what better place to do an information search other than a forum at GolfWRX.

Elsewhere I had read that the The Stack System is a snake oil solution and that any lower cost speed training advice or training programme will achieve the same results. All you really need is to get fitter and stronger.

However over at GolfWRX among those who have bought and tried the system say it works remarkably well. And those who have not bought the system are still reluctant to buy because of the price. To which some say you can pay twice as much for a new driver which will allegedly give you many more yards but usually doesn’t over a sustained period of time.

Link to Mike Stachura

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

