Golf: Some Thoughts on Slumps

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 15:06

“There are only two kinds of golfers in this world: those who've suffered a debilitating slump . . . and those who will sometime in their future.”

That’s from a promotional blurb for Jimmy Roberts’ ‘Breaking the Slump: How Great Players Survived Their Darkest Moments in Golf--and What You Can Learn from Them’

Spiritual first aid kit

It was reading Ben Stanley’s ‘Lydia Ko talks new clubs, firing caddies and losing the world No 1 ranking’ that inspired me to search what the web has to reveal about surviving a slump and I am informed that Breaking the Slump is an emotional and spiritual first aid kit for anyone who plays the game and if all else fails perhaps we need to turn to matters of the spirit to resolve our issues.



My name’s Jack

Craig Smith at the Seattle Times comes up with some insights in ‘How to cure a slump’

No Zen-like advice instead simple statements from the best who beat the beast.

For those unfamiliar with his history it would appear Jack Nicklaus led a charmed life with little evidence of slumps. But not so.

Craig writes, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller told Roberts they took breaks from the game when slumping. Nicklaus touched his clubs three times in four months then resumed in January 1980, going to his longtime instructor and saying:

“OK, Jack Grout, my name is Jack Nicklaus and I’d like to learn how to play golf.”

Nicklaus went on to win the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship that year.’

Getting back to basics worked for Jack and perhaps Lydia Ko should consider doing a Jack and go see her ex-Kiwi coach Guy Wilson.

Best of the rest

Craig writes, ‘Phil Mickelson said when he is in a driving slump, he practices bunker shots to regain rhythm in his swing.

Davis Love III remembers the anti-slump advice from his late father: “Try less hard.”

Amazon book preview Ben Stanley and Craig Smith

Quote of the Day

“Demaret and I had the best sports psychologist in the world. His name is Jack Daniels and he’s waiting for us after every round” – Jackie Burke

