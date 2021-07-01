Golf: Sounds Too Simple?

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 10:47

“So what Phil did was he took a breath in and then he breathed out really slowly. And as you breathe out you’ll notice your pulse change. So breathing is intimately connected to the heartbeat.”

That’s from Sam Weinman’s podcast exploring, ‘...the secret connection between proper breathing and better golf,’ and he headlines his article, ‘One of the biggest fixes you can make might also be the simplest’.

Before proceeding to discuss Sam’s thoughts I must say every time I think of the importance of proper breathing I think of Sir Nick Faldo.

For instance next time round while listening to Sir Nick commenting at a crunch time moment in the competition you’ll note that he most times comments on the need for the player to be mindful of his breathing.

And on this breathing matter Alex Foley writes, ‘Breath in over the ball, and when you start the backswing exhale slowly. This swinging on an “exhale” was a trick the great Sir Henry Cotton used. He taught it to many of his fellow pros, including Sir Nick Faldo. The exhale is the most effective way of releasing tension. It’s impossible to have the body too relaxed during the swing. The more relaxed you are during the swing, the more your body will respond intuitively to the target.’

Now back to Sam and he writes,

“If you watched the final round (Recent PGA Championship win), you’ll notice two things. One is he was very deliberate about breathing, but what they didn’t see was he was very deliberate about breathing out,” said Dr. Ara Suppiah, a medical adviser to Mickelson and a Golf Digest contributor who also works with a number of PGA Tour players.

