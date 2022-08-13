Golf: Steve Alker – Not Quite A Lamborghini

Saturday, 13 August, 2022 - 15:58

“We’ve been a one-car family for a long time and we have two cars now. It’s not a Lamborghini. It’s a second car and we’re so grateful for that. These small things that we just haven’t had and kind of needed to do … we have security going forward.”

That’s Bob McClellan reflecting on the life and current times of Steve Alker. And headlines his post, ‘Steven Alker back where it all began at Boeing’.

For sure it has been a long and grinding road for Steve. ‘Digging it out of the dirt,” to find a way to fulfil his potential.

It all began, ‘On Aug. 15, 2021, Alker was arriving in the Seattle area in order to attempt to Monday qualify for the Boeing Classic. He had turned 50 on July 28, and this was his first chance to give it a go.’

And now, ‘Alker now is $3,467,568 richer and a four-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions. Simply put, the man has had one hell of a ride the past year, one he didn’t expect in his wildest dreams.’

And for the record, ‘The second car? It went to Alker’s wife. It’s a Mini Cooper.

“She lets me drive it, but it’s her car,” Alker said.’

