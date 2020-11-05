Golf: Steve Williams Says

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 10:19

“but I would not be surprised if an unheralded player or a first-timer won. A big part of winning a major championship is being able to handle the pressure that the galleries bring down the stretch. Without that, it lets in guys who may otherwise struggle in that pressure cooker. At Augusta, you hear those roars across the course and you know who they are for; it’s a different sound.”

That’s from Evin Priest’s, “Steve Williams’ Masters memories: One of the game’s ultimate caddies reflects on his days at Augusta National”.

Great call

Evin writes, “Williams says his greatest caddie call didn’t come in his time with Norman or Floyd or during Woods’ searing 2000 — or, for that matter, with Woods at all. That honor goes to Williams’ read, in fading light at the 2013 Masters, of Adam Scott’s birdie putt on Augusta’s 10th. Scott was on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with Argentina’s Angel Cabrera, and holing the 12-footer would mean becoming the first Australian ever to win the Masters.”

The story goes

“When Adam sized up that putt, he asked me (Steve) to read it, which I thought he might because it was getting dark,” Williams recalls. “He read the putt a cup outside right, and I said, ‘That’s not even close. It’s at least two and a half cups.’ He asked was I sure, and I said I was positive.”

“The memory of that moment still fills Williams with pride — and a laugh. “He hit the putt with some authority, and if it hadn’t gone in, it might still be rolling now!” he says.”

Who’d be a highly paid caddie?

Trust me been there and done that but not as a caddie at 4 a.m.

You can shiver at St Andrews even when it’s a fine Scottish summer morning.

And as for getting up at 3.30 a.m. you’ve gotta be joking.

Evin writes, “The Old Course at St. Andrews is “a caddie’s course,” Williams says. With its ever-changing climate and conditions, it demands more from a caddie than any other 18 holes in the world. So at the 2000 Open Championship, Williams rose at 3:30 each morning to be on the links by 4 a.m. for a scouting report.”

