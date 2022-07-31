Golf: Taking Aim At Bryson

Sunday, 31 July, 2022 - 12:27

‘Bryson DeChambeau’s “tee times at Augusta are numbered”, according to the wife of former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw.’ So writes Jamie Hall who has another remarkable revelation.



Jamie writes, ‘According to Mrs Crenshaw, the divisive big-hitter also attempted to give her husband advice on how to putt on its famous greens.

“Gentle Ben” won the tournament in 1984 and 1995, and is regarded as one of the best putters in history. DeChambeau is still looking for his first green jacket.’

Not quite finished with the matter, Mrs Crenshaw tweeted, ‘and here’s another truth … @b_dechambeau you tried to tell my husband how you put Augusta greens. He was kind enough to listen to your BS. He’s got 2 jackets you have 0 next time maybe you should do more listening but then again your tee times at Augusta are numbered.

And on the matter of tee times at Augusta being numbered, Jamie writes, ‘Augusta’s stance on the Saudi-backed breakaway league's players taking part in the Masters is not yet clear.’

