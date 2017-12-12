Golf: Tara Iti – As Special As It Gets

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 14:26

“This trip couldn’t have started better. Tara Iti Golf Club is magic! No disrespect to the home of golf, but this course might be as special as it gets when it comes to playing links golf.”

That’s from Jacob Sjöman over at golfwrx and we are told that he has established himself as one of the premier golf course photographers in the world. Shooting from the ground, special high tripods, hanging out from helicopters and operating advanced drones, Jacob brings both fresh and amazing results to each project he undertakes.”



Fabulous photographs

Given I’ll probably never be able to play Tara Iti in spite of the fact it’s just up the road, Jacob’s photographs are as good as it gets and I’ve seen quite a few plus video clips. But alas for his overseas readers who may be inspired by his photographs and come visit Godzone’s paradise; “Tara Iti: A Golfer’s Paradise” is his headline he neglects to advise them just how difficult it is to get a game. No lie I was advised by a reliable source, OK it was over a few beers and it may be wrong that a friend of a friend could have got a game for $NZ 1,5000.

Check out Kinloch

Christopher commenting on the post writes, “Impressive work. Tara Iti looks incredible. Happy for you that you were able to play it also. If you get down to Taupo check out Kinloch. It’s a Jack Nicklaus design. Very nice course on a remarkable piece of rolling land. Demanding golf with a great mix of holes. Was a highlight of my trip there in 2014. Safe journey and best to all.”

“Demanding golf indeed,” and brings to mind something I recently read over at Geoff Shackelford’s blog, “Video: "Players as course architect has been horrible for golf"



Incredible damage

Jeff Tackelford at Geoff’s blog comments that, “Jack Nicklaus has done incredible damage to the game with difficult and unimaginative courses he designs. They are much too difficult for the average player, and far too boring for the good player.”

I’m not convinced that Kinloch is, “far too boring for the good player,” but totally agree that it is, “much too difficult for the average player,” therefore I’m inclined to think Christopher who considered Kinloch to be the “highlight” of his trip is an way-above average golfer.



Too good to miss

We’re told that Jacob Sjöman’s next stop is Kauri Cliffs however in respect to Kinloch and for those who may still be inspired to come to New Zealand, it would be remiss of me not to mention that Kinloch’s nearest neighbour in the shape of Wairakei gives me the closet feel to what it is like to play golf at Gleneagles, Scotland.

Check out the link below to Golf Club Atlas’ Wairakei review which also contains good advice about other "too good to miss" golf courses in New Zealand.

Link to Jacob and Geoff and Golf Club Atlas/Wairakei

Quote of the Day

"Any architect delivers the product that he was paid to deliver, as always follow the money.”

Bingo! For the most part it really is that simple.” Ol Harv at Geoff Shackelford

