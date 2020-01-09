Golf: Teaching from Impact and Back

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 11:23

“Of the wild array of things I see golfers working on, the impact position is rarely one of them. Yes, the desired outcome of any given swing change is probably to improve in this area, but just as we gladly spend hours attempting to hone a new technique, the same dedication doesn’t seem to apply to what is surely the most important position in golf.”

Andrew Wright’s mention of, “the impact position is rarely one of them” reminds me of a Mike Malaska video, “Teaching from Impact and Back” where Mike says, “I teach golf from impact and back. Very few people teach golf this way.”

Link to Andrew Wright