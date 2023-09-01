Golf: Team USA’s Boys club

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 14:52

Having spent considerable time reading posts about the forthcoming Ryder Cup and in particular Zach Johnson’s picks, I picked up on several people suggesting the picks were chosen because they are best mates with the automatic qualifiers.

And so it came as no surprise to read at Playing Through, ‘Tiger Woods’ former coach, Hank Haney, throws Zach Johnson under the bus for Ryder Cup ‘boys club’ picks’.

Hank wrote, ‘It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked the USA team will be heavily favored but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.’

The people at Playing Through also wrote, ‘the optics do not look good. Thomas, Fowler and Spieth are all best friends. Burns is a very close friend to Scheffler. It’s easy to understand the sentiment Haney is expressing.’

Colt Knost who is a big fan of JT writes, ‘Lots of people debating the JT pick! The dude is a beast. 16-5-3 in team competition. Look over at the other side, Ian Poulter has been a captains pick in his last 4 Ryder Cups! Didn’t make it on points and no one ever questioned it! Why? Bc he is a beast in team events!!!’

I recently watched Peter Finch’s YouTube video of playing the Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone and it’s a beast of a course.

And according to Fred Couples, ‘“I think the JT thing is the strongest pick. That was a no-brainer. The analytics would say no, the way he plays golf, said yes.

“One of the things JT can do is he can dissect the golf course. That’s what we’re counting on.”



Link to Playing Through and Peter Finch’s YouTube video.

