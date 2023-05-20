Golf: They’re At It Again

Saturday, 20 May, 2023 - 15:31

Back in May 2022, I posted, “$28 for a freakin beer??????" which referred to the cost of beer at that year’s PGA Championship.

As for what’s happening this year, bunkered reports, ‘PGA Championship: Fans fume over “disgusting” price of beer’.

In 2022 it was JT who called out the ‘crazy’ prices for beer. This year Joel Dahmen went one step further, for at least one lucky patron (apologies for the use of pretentious Masters terminology).

The story goes, ‘Caleb Maguire wrote: “Shoutout to @Joel_Dahmen for hitting my calf with a tee shot today on hole #1! He proceeds to ask me how much a beer costs at the tourney and I tell him $17 a pop. He then pulls out a crispy $100 bill and says ‘I got your beers today.’”

Another ‘patron’ thinks, “$17 for Coors Lite…worlds gone mad.”

Either that, or the people over at Coors have gone woke in the company of the USPGA.

