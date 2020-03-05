Golf: The Three-Step to Success

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 14:05

“A svelte 5’10” and 165 pounds, Kevin Kisner is an outlier in the PGA Tour’s era of brute force and explosive athleticism. But he’s excelled nevertheless, collecting more than $20 million in career earnings, three PGA Tour wins (along with four more playoff losses), and a runner-up finish at the 2018 British Open.

A large part of his success has been due to his consistency on the greens,” writes Luke Kerr-Dinnen.

One of the best

Luke headlines his post, “One of the best putters on tour reveals his 3-step method,” adding “It turns out, the secret of Kisner’s consistent putting is not singular. There are actually three secrets.”

1. Super Stable Stance - Kisner’s feet are about shoulder-width apart, and his stance features a good amount of knee flex.

2. Stack Your Joints

The official term is “joint centration.” It’s a way of creating stability within your body by making sure your joints are aligned on top of each other.

3. Align Your Lines

There’s even a simple drill he uses to guarantee everything is aligned: He takes his putter shaft, gets set up, and then rests the putter shaft across his knees.

“When you do this, it’s impossible for your shoulders and knees not to be aligned,” Tillery (Kevin’s coach) says.

The Trevino Three Step

Coincidentally I have started to use the Trevino three-step process with considerable success.



"My swing is so bad I look like a caveman killing his lunch." - Lee Trevino

