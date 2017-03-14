Golf: Tiger’s Latest Tale

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 10:33

“In 1997, Tiger Woods was already among the most-watched and closely examined athletes in history. But it wasn't until the Masters Tournament that his career would definitively change forever…” An excerpt from the publicity blurb on Amazon books in regards to The 1997 Masters: My Story by Tiger Woods (Author), Lorne Rubenstein (Contributor).

Accomplishment of amazing things

Over at Geoff Shackelford’s blog the headline quotes Lorne Rubenstein, "I was provided the opportunity to dig deep into the mind of a golfer who had accomplished amazing things in the game," and the Amazon publicity blurb reminds us that Tiger’s 1997 win is, “the widest margin of victory in the tournament's history, making it an iconic moment for him and sports.”



Working with Tiger

Over at Working with Tiger Woods by Lorne Rubenstein, SCOREGolf Magazine Columnist, Lorne writes.

“In the early stages of our discussions we watched video of that Masters. One vivid memory led to another, one story to another. I attended that 1997 Masters and followed Tiger as he shot 40 on the front nine. I watched as he walked from the ninth green to the tenth tee, deep in thought. What had gone wrong? How could he turn things around? Was he worried?”

Tiger’s ability to focus

Lorne writes, “I was interested and even surprised when he (Tiger) said he had put the front nine out of his mind by the time he reached the tenth tee, and that he had already focused his attention on what he needed to do.”

The above remark catching the eye of one of Geoff’s sometimes caustic commentators.

Tighthead writes, “I really like Lorne, and this will be well written, but I don't expect a full reveal from Tiger. Even that bit about forgetting the 40 on the walk to the 10th tee sounds a little too pat. Sounds like some of the yarns Earl used to spew.”

Quote of the Day

“That win was historic. It deserves a book. Maybe not one by Tiger himself, but it's a worthy subject. As would a few other of his victories.” - Erik J. Barzeski

