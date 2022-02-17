Golf: Tiger’s Not So Fatal Flaw

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 12:17

“I told this to a few people - I’ve taught over 200 touring pros, and the worst player at taking it from the driving range to the golf course that I ever coached was Tiger Woods.”

That’s from Hank Haney reflecting on the time he coached Tiger Woods.

Mike Hall heads his post, ‘‘Woods Was The Worst!’- Tiger’s Former Coach On His Achilles Heel’ and writes, ‘Tiger Woods’ former swing coach has described his astonishment at the American legend’s talent – and explained that what he displays on the course is nothing compared to his performances on the driving range. Hank Haney coached the 15-time Major winner between 2004 and 2010. However, he claims that while Woods was rewriting the record books on the course, he had one flaw that stopped him from achieving even more.’

A not so fatal flaw in spite of the fact that Haney says of Tiger, ‘that despite his unparalleled success, Woods was the worst at translating his form on the driving range to the tournaments.’

And the moral of the story is that it’s not necessarily life-threatening if you take a bad practice session with you to the first tee.

