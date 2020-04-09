Golf: Tiger’s Second Life

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 14:17

“Don’t be fooled. Michael Bamberger has immense respect for his subject matter. But at times reading the longtime golf author’s new book, you might question at times just exactly how he feels about Tiger Woods.” That’s from Geoff Shackelford’s brief review of The Second Life of Tiger Woods

Will I won’t I?

At $9.67 (Kindle version) over at Amazon I’m thinking it’s way to soon to decide to purchase when there’s currently only 7 reviews.

One reviewer writes, “Very objectively written, informative and not over the top with "Tiger Love". The author asks some very pointed questions about character flaws, drug abuse and PED use that gave the reader enough to think about while acknowledging Tiger's dedication and talent as an athlete.”

Given I like golf books with lots of anecdotes I’m not sure I’ll find many here. Although Geoff does make mention of a couple.

Geoff writes, “The number of insights, stories and well-labeled legends of hazy lineage are all presented in Bamberger’s inimitable style and often challenged by the reporter, too. So for as rough as some reminders are of Woods’ DUI or his struggles to recover his game, the ride is filled with plenty of stellar anecdotes for lovers of all things golf, and in particular, The Masters. (For devotees of the tradition unlike any other, the book is worth the cover price for Bamberger’s fresh details just on how the Champions Dinner works. Oh and the the Augusta National Golf Club security drive story that reportedly got Tiger laughing hard.)”

“When Tiger won his first Masters, he was a specimen in a glass. People would shout his name and he would walk right by. The East Lake win was different. It was a shared experience...” - Michael Bamberger

