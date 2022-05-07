Golf: Tiger And The Tax Man

Saturday, 7 May, 2022 - 13:48

‘The 15-time major champion is estimated to have earned around $60 million last year, leading to a tax bill of around $65k per day, or $23.5 million per year.’ That’s from Jason Daniels who head his post, ‘The estimated tax Tiger Woods pays per day revealed’.

Jason notes, ‘Athletes’ wages comprise much more than just performance pay.

The revenue brought in via advertising, promotions, television rights all count to their income as much as pure talent and numbers, and with US Tax Day just behind us, bookies.com ran the data to find out just how much tax these superstars pay.’

As for Phil, ‘Tiger’s great rival, Phil Mickelson, is the only other golfer in the top-20 of taxpayers, the man in a self-imposed exile paying $21.6 million in tax over the last twelve months.’

And while on the subject of Phil. The Guardian newspaper reports. ‘Phil Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses in a four-year time span. From 2010 to 2014, “federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totalled more than $40 million.”

Phil’s gambling addiction looks similar to John Daly’s reputation which we’ve known about for many years however it’s not on record if Phil matched Daly’s $1.65 million loss in one day during a stopover in Las Vegas.

