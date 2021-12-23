Golf: Tiger Talk

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 12:05

‘Could Tiger be just as effective without his usual length?’ Asks Gianni Magliocco at the WRX Forum

TheNutman writes, “Tiger can win with different swings, bodies, lengths it just doesn’t matter. He’s Tigerrrrrr. Expect an epic St. Andrews victory.”

I do believe it’s possible given the Old Course is flat. Whereas no way at the Masters. Augusta National is way too hilly for him at this stage.

PhilssTheMannn writes, “I’m sorry, but you aren’t much contending on tour with 280 off the tee. Not in 2021 at least. 280 would be ranked 192nd on tour in driving distance. The average driving distance on tour 296, 16 yards is almost a 2 club difference for pros. Here are some guys who average more than 280 off the tee in 2021: Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner.”

This one caused much debate and I’m inclined to think when Tiger’s fit and ready he’ll be knocking it out there at around 300 yards.

Quasimoto writes, “Obvious to me how much practice Tiger has put in from less than 100 yards. His wedges were stellar.”

And that brings us back to considering if Tiger can still win if he is short of the tee? And I do believe he can.

