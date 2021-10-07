Golf: Tiger Woods – Greatest Underachiever in Golf

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 13:00

‘Brandel Chamblee says Tiger Woods may be the biggest underachiever in golf history,’ writes Ben Alberstat.

But I must add that Ben writes, ‘Could he possibly be right?’

This week I read of Brandel being interviewed buy a bunch of guys but I lost the link and so I went searching and found Ben’s take on this.

Ben writes and records Brandel’s words.

“I would argue he got the least out of his talent of any player, maybe in history,” Chamblee said. “What other player would you have imagined was going to win 30 major championships? Twenty-five, 30 major championships and 100-plus events? There’s no other player that any of us would ever have imagined — I think he was better than any of us ever imagined. But once he got going, we thought, well . . . he’s going to be Genghis Khan to the record books.”

Ben continues, ‘Arnold Palmer famously said Woods would win as many majors as Palmer and Jack Nicklaus combined (25). Woods is 11 short of that number. Has there been another golfer in history whose total number of major wins is 10 short of what was expected? Is Brandel right?’

Then Ben asked for comments and I took a look.

Apart from ‘Brandel Chamblee is a giant idiot.’; I actually like Brandel. I found some interesting comments and in particular this one from devilsadvocate.

‘As much as branded irritates me sometimes… I absolutely agree with him here. When u take into account the swing change time, the injury time, and obviously what the scandal did to his confidence it really is quite sad to think about what might have been...’

Link to Ben Alberstadt



FOR PREVIOUS POSTS